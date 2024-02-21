Assam: Excise department of Margherita conducted a drive against illicit liquor

TINSUKIA: Despite frequent drive against illicit liquor by the Excise department of Margherita, there is no let-up of illegal activities. On Sunday again, a series of excise search, patrolling and raids were conducted by Margherita and Digboi Excise party under the Supervision of DSE, Margherita Prasanta Dutta at Baruahgrant, Mirikamajuli, PawaiMukh,Tipong, Ledo (road side hotels), Margherita town etc under Margherita and Lekhapani police Station and 3 persons were apprehended while 7 cases were detected. The team seized and destroyed illicit distilled liquor -35 litres, fermented wash approximately 1950 litres. Though some are habitual offenders, due to presence of tea gardens and coal mining activities in and around Margherita, the consumption and trading of illicit liquor and illegal wine are significant, said DSE Dutta.

