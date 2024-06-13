Cachar Deputy Commissioner's Office Employee Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe in Vigilance Sting Operation

Silchar: Soumya Kanti Bhatacharjee, a Senior Assistant in Cachar Deputy Commissioner office was caught red handed on Wednesday while allegedly taking bribe. Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials virtually trapped Bhattacharjee in their net as he accepted Rs 2000 from a client reportedly for issuing a No Objection Certificate. Bhattacharjee allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 from the client for releasing the land-related certificate. The client had clandestinely alarmed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and the trap was laid.

