Sonitpur District Task Force Convenes to Combat Vector-Borne Diseases

Tezpur: The District Task Force (DTF) meeting on Vector Borne Diseases (VBD’s) like Japanese encephalitis, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Dengue, Malaria, Filariasis with regards to Sonitpur district was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in the presence of ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Jiyauddin Ahmed and other officials from the Health department and representatives from various concerned line departments at the conference hall of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur. The primary objective of the meeting was to promote intersectoral collaboration among the health and the non-health sectors and adopt a plan for effective control and prevention of the various vector borne diseases.

District Malaria Officer, Sonitpur gave a brief presentation on the various vector borne diseases, shedding light on the types, manner of infection, transmission, peak season etc. of Malaria, Dengue, Japanese encephalitis, AES, Filaria and ways of combating or preventing them. The District Commissioner stressed that inter-departmental convergence is very much essential for the prevention of vector borne diseases in the district. Issues of medicated mosquito net distribution, creating awareness among school children, active cleaning and fogging of potential mosquito breeding pockets especially municipal drains, proper surveillance were discussed in the meeting. As his closing remarks, the District Commissioner added that there are various roles and responsibilities of the line departments which should be followed as per protocol to stop the spread of all types of vector borne diseases in the rainy season.

Also Read: Clash Over Land Dispute: BTC EM and ABMSU President Exchange Accusations, Tensions Escalate

Also Watch: