Lions’ Clubs Lakhimpur and Prerona Host Flood Relief Camp in Maratpur Kaibartta Village

LAKHIMPUR: The Lions’ Club, Lakhimpur and Lions’ Club Prerona jointly organized a flood relief camp at Maratpur Kaibartta village under Telahi Development Block on Thursday. During the camp, which was organized with the fund supported by Lions’ Club International Foundation, food items and clothes were distributed among about 50 flood-affected families of the village. Lions’ Club, Lakhimpur president Anand Agarwal, treasurer Pavan Rathi, former president Sattar Singh Giria, Dr Moon Rudrapal, Debananda Sarmah, Lions’ Club Prerona (Lakhimpur) president Mandira Hazarika Borgohain, secretary Urmila Dinodia, Jotshna Barua and others were present in the food-relief distribution camp.

