Cachar observes Silpi Divas, pays tribute to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala

SILCHAR: Cachar district administration in association with the Department of Cultural Affairs observed Silpi Divas with solemn dignity at the new Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office here, paying heartfelt tribute to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the architect of Assam’s cultural renaissance.

The commemorative programme, marking the death anniversary of the legendary artiste, reflected deep reverence for the multifaceted genius whose contributions to literature, music, theatre, and cinema laid the foundation of modern Assamese culture.

The event was held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Rajib Roy. Among others present were Assistant Commissioner Anjali Kumari, Assistant Commissioner and In-Charge, DDIPR, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, and Branch Officer of the District Cultural Affairs Department Deepa Das, Cultural Development Officer Snehangshu Roy, as well as academicians, students, artistes, and cultural enthusiasts.

Rajib Roy, described Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala as a ‘torchbearer of creative nationalism,’ stating that his artistic pursuits went beyond aesthetics and served as a powerful instrument for social awakening, patriotism, and human values. He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Rupkonwar’s life and ideals and emphasized the need for collective efforts to preserve Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

The programme featured an erudite address by Prof Ashraf Hussain, Head of the Department of History, Gurucharan University, who elaborated on Rupkonwar’s life journey and artistic evolution. Prof Hussain highlighted that born to Paramananda Agarwala and Kiranmayi Devi, Jyoti Prasad was exposed to literature, music, and fine arts from an early age and went on to master multiple disciplines, eventually emerging as a visionary who shaped modern Assamese cultural consciousness.

Another insightful address was delivered by Prof Jogeshwar Barman of Gurucharan University, who dwelt on Rupkonwar’s unparalleled contributions to Assamese literature, music, theatre, and cinema. The event witnessed classical music performances by local artistes, led by Nipu Sharma, retired Manager and Producer of the Cultural Wing of the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar.

