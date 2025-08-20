Cachar police issues guidelines to private hospitals after fake doctor arrest

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police issued some guidelines to the local private nursing homes and hospitals following the arrest of a fake doctor from Shiva Sundari Nari Sikshashram, a charitable health centre recently. On Monday, Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta sat in a discussion with the managements of various leading private hospitals and expressed concern regarding the alleged involvement of fake doctors in various health centres. Mahatta urged the hospital managing bodies to follow certain rules and guidelines for the safety of the patients. Mahatta later told the media that he had asked the hospital authorities to submit a detailed list of all the doctors, para medical, and other staff including their qualifications, proper addresses, and contact numbers. Cachar police would form a SIT with the inclusion of experts to examine the qualification of all the staff.

Further the hospital authorities had been asked to properly scrutinize the documents of the applicants before engaging them in service. The hospital authorities are to issue appointment letters to the employees at the time of the appointment and the same is to be shared with the district police. Hospital authorities have also been asked to form a board with at least one representative from the district Joint Health Directorate to examine the authenticity of the documents submitted by the applicants.

Mahatta also asked the hospital management bodies to install CCTV at all the vulnerable points of their establishments. Hospital authorities assured the SSP of full cooperation with the district police.

