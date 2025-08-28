Cachar police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, one held

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore. The SSP Numal Mahatta said that his team launched a special operation on Tuesday night against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Boromamda village in Lakhipur and intercepted one vehicle. Police arrested the driver, Md Baktar Hussain Laskar.

Mahatta said that they recovered 30 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing about 416 grams concealed inside specially made chambers in the vehicle. The price of the psychotropic substances is worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the black market. The recovered narcotic substance was seized in presence of independent witnesses. During the examination conducted at the place of occurrence, a drug detection kit showed positive results for heroin.

Based on credible intelligence, Cachar police intercepted one Tata AC vehicle bearing Registration No. AS011BC8769 and apprehended Md Baktar Hussain Laskar, son of Ajiruddin Laskar, resident of Dungripar Part I village under the Sonai police station. During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the psychotropic substance was illegally transported from Aizawl.

