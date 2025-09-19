Cachar Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 12 Crore, arrest one in Silchar raid

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In another successful raid, Cachar police cracked an interstate drug racket as they seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs 12 crore. Confirming the report, SSP Numal Mahatta said that based on credible intelligence, in the wee hours on Wednesday, a team of the district police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substance at Athalbasti, near Kathal Bye Pass in Silchar, intercepted one car, and apprehended one Diluwar Hussain Laskar, 40, of Dholai area.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets from the specially-built secret chambers in the body of the vehicle. The price of the seized tablets is about Rs 12 crore in the black market, Mahatta claimed. He further added that the illegal substance had been transported from Churachandpur, Manipur.

