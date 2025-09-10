Two more fake doctors nabbed in Cachar police crackdown

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In the last 24 hours, Cachar police arrested two more fake doctors in its drive against malpractices in the health sector. One Pankaj Choudhury, who had been found practising in Silchar with a doctored certificate, and Subir Choudhury, another fake doctor in Kalain, were arrested.

Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta said, “Acting on a tip-off and corroborated by complainant Dr Abhijit Neog, working as Anti-Quackery Vigilance Officer, Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR), we lodged an FIR. Dr Neog had alleged that one Pankaj Chaudhary alias Pankaj Chaudhury, resident of Second Link Road, Silchar, had been illegally practicing as a Medicine Specialist and Gastroenterologist.”

Choudhury had been allegedly issuing prescriptions, displaying signboards, and representing himself with qualifications such as MBBS, MD, PGT (Gastro), and Fellowships from international institutions. According to police, he has been using Registration No. 24147 to claim himself as a registered medical practitioner. Mahatta said that on verification, it was found that Registration No. 24147 did not belong to him and that these acts of the accused clearly amounted to cheating, forgery, impersonation, and practicing medicine without valid registration which are punishable under various laws.

In another incident, Subir Choudhury was arrested on Tuesday. Mahatta said that Subir Choudhury too, claiming himself to be a MBBS doctor, had been practicing illegally. A raid was conducted and Subhir Choudhury was caught red handed. Several incriminating materials as well as documents were also seized from his custody.

Also Read: Cachar police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, one held

Also Watch: