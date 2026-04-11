Cachar Records Assam's Lowest HSLC 2026 Pass Rate at 49.13%

SILCHAR: Cachar district has recorded the lowest pass percentage among all 33 districts in Assam in the HSLC Examination 2026, with only 49.13% of students clearing the board exam — well below the statewide average of 65.62%.

Of the 25,961 students who appeared from Cachar, only 12,755 passed. The division-wise breakdown is as follows:

First Division: 4,350 students

Second Division: 6,812 students

Third Division: 1,593 students

The result places Cachar at the bottom of Assam's district-level rankings for this year's HSLC examination — a performance that is likely to prompt scrutiny of the district's school education infrastructure and support systems.

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