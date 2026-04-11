Cachar Records Assam's Lowest HSLC 2026 Pass Rate at 49.13%

SILCHAR: Cachar district has recorded the lowest pass percentage among all 33 districts in Assam in the HSLC Examination 2026, with only 49.13% of students clearing the board exam — well below the statewide average of 65.62%.
Of the 25,961 students who appeared from Cachar, only 12,755 passed. The division-wise breakdown is as follows:
First Division: 4,350 students
Second Division: 6,812 students
Third Division: 1,593 students
The result places Cachar at the bottom of Assam's district-level rankings for this year's HSLC examination — a performance that is likely to prompt scrutiny of the district's school education infrastructure and support systems.
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Across Barak Valley as a whole, results varied considerably between the three districts.
Sribhumi posted the strongest showing in the region, with a pass percentage of 66.26% — just above the state average. Of 17,663 students who appeared, 11,704 passed, with 4,000 in first division, 6,281 in second division, and 1,423 in third division.
Hailakandi recorded a pass rate of 51.81%. Out of 10,194 students who appeared, 5,282 cleared the examination — 1,722 in first division, 2,919 in second, and 641 in third division.
While Sribhumi's performance offers some encouragement for the region, the results from Cachar and Hailakandi highlight the need for targeted educational interventions across Barak Valley ahead of the next examination cycle.