HSLC Examination 2026 begins; High attendance recorded in Demow centres

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2026, commenced on Tuesday across the State. Examination centres were set up in Demow, Nitaipukhuri, Palengi, Kotiyori, and Desang Rajabari.

At the Demow Higher Secondary School Examination Centre, 637 out of 642 registered students appeared for the HSLC Examination, while five students were absent. A total of 14 schools participated in the examination from this centre. At the Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School Examination Centre, 312 of the 315 registered students took the exam, with three students remaining absent. Nine schools appeared for the examination from this centre. In the Kotiyori Higher Secondary School Examination Centre, 310 out of 314 registered students attended the examination, and four students were absent. Five schools participated in the HSLC Examination from this centre.

The first day of the HSLC Examination was conducted smoothly and peacefully across all centres.

