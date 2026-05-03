Call to Honour Mahasati Radhika’s Legacy at Smriti Divas in Sivasagar, Assam

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SIVASAGAR: Mahasati Radhika, revered and recognized by the Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev, continues to remain neglected in contemporary discourse, said Sivasagar District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Mahasati Radhika Smriti Divas.

The commemorative event was held at Sati Radhika Udyan in Thanamukh, Sivasagar town, on Friday, where Das attended as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about the life, ideals, and virtues of Mahasati Radhika, stating that her legacy must be widely known and appreciated.

Highlighting the need for educational recognition, Das urged the government to include lessons on Mahasati Radhika in the school curriculum. He noted that such inclusion would enable younger generations to gain a deeper understanding of her contributions and values.

Speaking on welfare initiatives, Das mentioned that the present government has undertaken several schemes for the uplift of Scheduled Castes, providing financial assistance and essential resources. However, he observed that many deserving beneficiaries still remain deprived and called for greater public awareness to ensure equitable access to these schemes.

Das further remarked that the contributions of Srimanta Sankardev to the formation of Assamese society can never be forgotten. He stressed the need to build a unified and inclusive Assamese society, transcending divisions of caste, religion, language, and community.

The event was organized by the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Foundation, Assam, and presided over by its president, Pranjal Das. In his presidential address, Das highlighted the foundation's work among Scheduled Caste communities across 39 villages in the Sivasagar constituency. He also expressed concern over misinformation that has misled sections of the community despite a voter base of nearly 39,000.

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