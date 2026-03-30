Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Demow Regional Committee organizes Joya Smriti Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Demow Regional Committee, in association with the people of Demow, Joya Smriti Divas was organized at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Saturday.

The flag was hoisted by Bipul Gogoi, President of the Organizing Committee, and Trolukya Gogoi, President of the AJYCP Demow Regional Committee. Smriti tarpan was offered by Jadumoni Aditya, General Secretary of the AJYCP Demow Regional Committee. Tributes were paid to Zubeen Garg by Lattu Bhattacharjee and Biswajit Shyam, Joint Secretaries of the Organizing Committee. Drawing and essay competitions were also held. A felicitation programme was organized during which several dignitaries were honoured. The winners of the drawing and essay competitions were awarded prizes.

The AJYCP Demow Regional Committee presented the Joymoti Award to Hiranya Goswami, a retired headmaster and social worker. Among those present at the programme were Palash Rajkonwar, President of the AJYCP Sivasagar District Committee, Utpal Konwar, Adviser of the AJYCP Sivasagar District Committee, along with several other dignitaries.

The drama ‘Mohiyakhi Joymoti’, written and directed by Ujjashree Phukan and co-directed by Parag Konwar, was staged at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Saturday night.

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