Campaigning for first phase election concludes, massive campaign across Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Assam is already set for the first phase of the Legislative Assembly Elections - 2021 on Saturday. The campaigning for this phase concluded at 6 pm on Thursday in the four LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) of Lakhimpur along with other 43 LACs of the State where the polling will be held on Saturday.

Notably, the polling for the first phase election will be held in 12 districts across 47 LACs in upper and middle Assam. The 12 districts are Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia. For the first phase polls, a total of 11,537 polling stations will be set up for 81,09,815 total electorates. Altogether 40,77,210 are male voters; 40,32,481 females; and 124 are transgender voters.

On the concluding day, the candidates of the political parties, including the independent candidates, who are in fray, were seen conducting massive campaign in various places of their respective constituencies. In the past few days, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been campaigning aggressively in the district to achieve victory in all the constituencies under the district. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Sanmilito Gana Shakti, Asom (SGSA), which are in alliance with BJP, also launched extensive campaign in support of the BJP candidates and the AGP candidate fielded in Naoboicha LAC.

Similarly, the Congress-led Mahajoot (Grand Alliance) comprising All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) , Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI - M), Communist Party of India - Marxist-Lelin (CPI - ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) also campaigned by organizing various programmes and bike rallies in the district in support of their candidates

On Thursday, Lakhimpur LAC Congress candidate Dr. Joy Prakash Das took part in a large public rally taken out in North Lakhimpur town. AGP candidate Utpal Dutta also took part in several campaign programmes organized in the town and other places across the LAC. Similarly, BJP candidate Manab Deka addressed the public in several campaign programme. The Lakhimpur district BJP unit formally released the Nitbachani Sankalpa Patra (party manifesto) at main electioneering office of the party, set up at Khelmati in North Lakhimpur town. The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also took out a public rally in North Lakhimpur town on the same day in support of its candidate Birinchi Pegu.

On the other hand BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary took part in a campaign programme, organized at Narayanpur in support of Bihpuriya LAC Congress candidate, Bhupen Kumar Borah. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi also took part in the programme.

Similarly, other six candidates of the LAC also launched extensive campaign in various places to win the support of the public. Five candidates, including State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister-cum BJP candidate Naba Kumar Doley, Voter's Party International (VPI) candidate Lalit Pegu, SUCI (C) candidate Jyotika Doley, Congress candidate Padma Losan Doley and AJP candidate Satyajit Regan campaigned in Dhakuakhana LAC by organizing public meetings at different places.

