Voter awareness meeting held among tea workers in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: "Everyone has the right to vote, so in the interest of strengthening the Indian democratic tradition, you too should come out and vote in the forthcoming elections," Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath district, Pranab Kumar Sharma said this in an awareness meeting for tea workers held at the Sakomatha Tea Garden Community Hall on Wednesday. He further added that voters without voter cards could also cast their votes by showing the photocopies specified by the Election Commission. The awareness meeting started with a Jhumur dance performed by the Sakumtha Tea Garden Jhumur group. The administration presented a demonstration among the tea workers to remove the stigma attached to the use of EVMs and VVIPs. Biswanath Zila Parishad CEO RanjitSwargiwari, Assistant Commissioner Bhupali Kashyap, Biswanath Information and Public Relations Officer Supratim Dey, among others, were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Massive SVEEP drive planned in Rangia and Kamalpur

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath



