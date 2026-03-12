Canara Bank CSR Fund to Install 30 Tube Wells at Badlabeta Tea Estate Near Doomdooma

Gowala said the lack of safe drinking water had been a serious concern in the area for many years. Declining groundwater levels had rendered ordinary tube wells unable to supply adequate water, leaving residents and tea garden workers without reliable access to clean drinking water.

He expressed gratitude to Canara Bank for stepping in and said the new tube wells would go a long way in solving a problem that had remained unaddressed for too long.

According to Kakajan Gaon Panchayat President Ravishankar Tanti, the tube wells will be installed specifically at Line No. 10 and the Brahmapur line of Badlabeta tea estate.