Canara Bank CSR Fund to Install 30 Tube Wells at Badlabeta Tea Estate Near Doomdooma

Canara Bank has extended financial assistance of Rs 9.80 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for the installation of 30 tube wells at Badlabeta tea estate near Doomdooma, aiming to resolve a long-standing drinking water crisis faced by tea garden workers and local residents.
The cheque was formally handed over on Tuesday in the presence of Doomdooma MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala, who attended the programme as chief guest.
Gowala said the lack of safe drinking water had been a serious concern in the area for many years. Declining groundwater levels had rendered ordinary tube wells unable to supply adequate water, leaving residents and tea garden workers without reliable access to clean drinking water.
He expressed gratitude to Canara Bank for stepping in and said the new tube wells would go a long way in solving a problem that had remained unaddressed for too long.
According to Kakajan Gaon Panchayat President Ravishankar Tanti, the tube wells will be installed specifically at Line No. 10 and the Brahmapur line of Badlabeta tea estate.
Yadav P Das, Divisional Manager of Canara Bank's Regional Office in Dibrugarh, said the bank was also planning to extend financial support to economically disadvantaged but meritorious students to help them pursue higher education in the near future.
Also present were Divisional Manager Mayur Jayaraman, bank official Sarvesh Tiwari, and a large number of tea garden workers and local residents. The programme was conducted by Gagan Kumar Deori, Branch Manager of Canara Bank's Doomdooma branch.