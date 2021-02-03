Candles lit to pray for eternal peace of Busu Dima festival-incident victims in Haflong

A Correspondent



Haflong: For the eternal peace of Amit Nunisa, former DHD, and Alota Maibangsa who were brutally killed by unidentified miscreants on January 27 during the Busu Dima festival celebration at Kharnaidisa near Dhansiri Karbi Anglong, Jadikhe Naiso Hosom, All Dimasa Students' Union, Dimasa Students' Union, Dimasa Mother Association, Dimasa Women Society and Dimasa Youth Forum organized lighting of candles in front of the statue of Veer Sambudhan Phonglo on Monday.

People from various places took part in the programme and lit candles while condemning the brutal incident of killing in Karbi Anglong. Nunisa, after the ceasefire, became the gaon bura of Kharnaidisa and was very active for the overall development of the people of the bordering area of Karbi Anglong and Nagaland.

Talking to mediapersons, Pabitra Nunisa said that people of all communities had condemned the incident and demanded high-level inquiry to find out the culprits who were involved in this gruesome killing, that too during the celebration of Busu Dima.

Meanwhile, various organizations have expressed serious concern over the killing of innocent people and causing severe injury to few people during the celebration of Busudima festival on January 27 at Kharnaidisa village in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district, with obvious disregard to the culture and tradition of the community.

"It is the brutal and inhuman act on the part of culprits linked with the incident during the celebration of Busu Dima festival. It can never be justified for the cause of society. Besides, reducing human life in the community's festival is undoubtedly dishonour towards the culture and tradition of the community. In the present civilized world, such heinous crime of unidentified gunmen is certainly condemnable in the strongest terms. Hence, the law and order authority is urged to trace out the miscreants involved in the incident and give them exemplary punishment as per law of the land. At the same time, the State Government is earnestly requested to provide sufficient compensation to the victims' families and also bear the expenditure for treatment of the injured persons," said the leaders of various organizations.

All the NGOs and social organizations of Dima Hasao district strongly condemned the miscreants' act of indiscriminate firing at armless people who were preparing to have a feast, arranged at the Kharnaidisa village gaon bura's residence in Dhansiri of Karbi Anglong district on the occasion of Busudima on January 27. Amit Nunisa and Alota Maibangsa died on the spot and few persons received severe bullet injury. All the members of the organizations condoled the demise of Amit Nunisa and Alo Maibangsa. They also prayed for the recovery of the injured persons now under treatment.