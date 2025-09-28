Capacity-building training on women-centric laws held in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district-level capacity building training on women-centric laws and policies was conducted at the DC Conference Hall, Biswanath, on Thursday by Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women under the Women and Child Development Department, Biswanath. The session was led by a DLSA Advocate, focusing on empowering stakeholders with knowledge about legal provisions and policies related to women. This was followed by an orientation by the District Mission Coordinator on the Mission Shakti Scheme, emphasizing women’s safety, welfare, and empowerment.

Besides, as part of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign, Mission Shakti and PMMVY leaflets were distributed at Biswanath Civil Hospital. An orientation session was also held for pregnant and lactating mothers, focusing on health, nutrition, and the benefits of the PMMVY scheme.

The programme was attended by ADC Social Welfare, DSWO, CDPOs, health officials, POSHAN staff, ASRLM staff, Jivika Sakhis, Gender Point Persons, and OSC staff.

Also Read: Assam: Meet held on women-centric schemes in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: