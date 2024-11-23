Capacity Building Workshop for Assam's Small Tea Growers Held at Kaliabor College

Kaliabor: A one-day capacity building workshop for small tea growers of Assam sponsored by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Government of Assam was organized by Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Kaliabor College in collaboration with All Assam Small Tea Growers Association and Aryabhatta Science centre and Department of B. Voc-Small Tea Garden Management of Kaliabor college with 160 participants attending the event including small tea growers and students. Dr. Uttam Kumar Baruah, Principal of the college has extended the welcome address. The chief guest for the occasion was Liza Talukdar, Co-district Commissioner of Kaliabor. Dr. Siba Ranjan Mahanta, president of the governing body of Kaliabor College, unveiled a book titled, “Tea Growing in Assam.” Karuna Mahanta, Executive President of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association and Vice President of the Confederation of Small Tea Growers Associations of India, and Rajesh Dutta, Secretary of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association, have graced the event as guests of honour.

Dr. Gautam Kumar Saikia, Professor of Tea Husbandry and Technology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat spoke on “Prospects and Problems of Small Tea Gardens”. Dr. Jakir Hussain, Agricultural Development Officer, Sonitpur, spoke on “Soil Health for Tea Gardens.” The workshop also included a practical component, “Hands-on Training”, led by Krishna Shankar Hazarika, a tea entrepreneur from Tezpur. The entire session of the workshop was anchored by Dr. Basistha Kalita, Co-ordinator of the event. The vote of thanks was extended by Dr.Birender Pal, Joint Co-ordinator, IQAC, Kaliabor college.

