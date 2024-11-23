Assam: Morigaon Traders Protest Against Vehicle Parking Relocation

A correspondent

Morigaon: More than two thousand whole sellers and retailers on Friday took to the street by shutting down all business establishments and raised voices against the relocation of parking places of three and four wheeler vehicles from the small town Morigaon. The whole sellers and retailers rented the air demanding reconsidering the relocation plans mapped by the Morigaon district administration and Morigaon Municipal Board.

A rally was taken out across the town demanding moving of three wheeler vehicles and e-rickshaws through the middle of the town so that the shopkeepers can be benefited. The retailers alleged that they have been suffering a lot due to relocation of parking places of three and four wheeler vehicles from the small town. The rally submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner demanding reconsideration of the relocation plans.

