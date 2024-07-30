Carcass of Wild Tusker Found in Silphata Village Near Nagaon-Karbi Anglong Border

NAGAON: Some locals spotted a carcass of a wild tusker at Silphata village near Kondali, the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district border area on Monday.

On being informed by locals, the forest officials from Kathiatoli forest range rushed to the spot and found that the left thigh was swollen. It might be due to severe injuries caused by suspected fight with other wild elephants, sources added.

Officials concerned of Kathiatoli forest range said that the exact reason of the death of the tusker would be confirmed only by autopsy report later.

Meanwhile, the body of the wild elephant was buried after conducting the post mortem in the afternoon. The tusker had been roaming in the areas for over a week after being separated from a herd of wild elephants.

Also Read: Tezpur University’s Department of Business Administration Hosts "Deeksharambh" Orientation for New Students

Also Watch: