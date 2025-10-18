Career Counselling Programme Held at ITI Campus, Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Employment Exchange, Tezpur, in collaboration with the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam, and the National Career Service (NCS) Project under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, organized a district-level career counselling programme on October 17 at the ITI Campus, Tezpur.

The event brought together students, educators, and distinguished dignitaries, including Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, and Hifzur Rahman, Deputy Director, Central Assam Zone, Office of the Deputy Director of Employment.

In his inaugural address, MLA Prithiraj Rava underscored the importance of mental resilience and determination in achieving career goals. Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Das highlighted the significance of self-awareness and aligning career choices with individual strengths and aspirations.

The sessions aimed to enlighten participants on career planning, upskilling opportunities, and emerging career pathways. Santanu Shekhar Saikia, young professional, NCS Project, Ministry of Labour and Employment, particularly highlighted the ongoing efforts of employment exchanges and the NCS project in expanding accessible employment avenues for Indian youth.

