Career workshop on resume writing and interview skills held at Kamargaon College

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: A workshop career readiness was held on April 28, 2026, at Kamargaon College. The programme was organized by the Career Guidance and Placement Cell of the college in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The event was conducted by the coordinator of the Career Guidance and Placement Cell, Mridula Hazarika. At the outset, the principal of the college, Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, delivered the welcome address. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of equipping oneself with essential skills at every stage of life to remain relevant in today’s competitive world.

Resource person Dr Anjan Saikia, Associate Professor of the Department of English at Kamargaon College, spoke in detail about effective resume writing techniques and interview skills, offering practical guidance to participants.

Another resource person, Dr Bijit Das, Assistant Professor of the Department of Sociology, highlighted communication skills, personality development, and preparation for the workplace. He also discussed the key competencies required for professional success.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mridula Hazarika, coordinator of the Career Guidance and Placement Cell and Head of the Department of Education at the college.

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