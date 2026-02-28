Inter-college Bhupendra Sangeet competition held at Kamargaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An Inter-College Bhupendra Sangeet Competition was held on Thursday at the historic educational institution, Kamargaon College, of Golaghat district. The event was organized under the auspices of the Women’s Cell of the Golaghat branch of the Assam College Teachers’ Association, in collaboration with the Kamargaon College Teachers’ Unit and with support from the Women’s Cell.

The programme was anchored by Dr Gayatri Bora Kakoti, Convenor of the Women’s Cell of Kamargaon College. At the beginning of the event, the Principal of the college, Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, delivered the welcome address. As part of the ceremonial opening, floral tributes were paid and lamps were lit in memory of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

Subsequently, Dr Chiranjeev Dahal, Secretary of the Golaghat branch of the Assam College Teachers’ Association, spoke about the various programmes undertaken by the branch to mark the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. At the outset of the competition, the teachers and staff of Kamargaon College presented a chorus in tribute to the legendary artiste.

Participants from several colleges of Golaghat district took part in the competition. Shravani Saikia of Dergaon Kamal Duwara College secured the first position, Murchchana Duwara of Hemo Prova Borbora College won the second position, while Barsha Bhuyan of Kamargaon College and Berlin Saikia of Bokakhat J.D.S.G. College jointly secured the third position.

Encouragement awards were presented to Dipu Gogoi of Jaya Gogoi College, Pratiksha Nag of Barpathar College, and Nilutpal Bori of Bokakhat JDSG College. The competition was judged by distinguished artiste-pensioners of the Government of Assam, Bijoy Sharma and Rumi Saikia.

