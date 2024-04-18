Cash worth Rs 2.50 lakh looted from teacherin Darrang

MANGALDAI: Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday have looted cash worth Rs 2.50 lakh from a teacher here in the campus of the office of the Inspector of Schools (IS), Darrang. As per report, one Sundar Ram Deka, Assistant Teacher of Poskia High School near Dalongghat had withdrawn the cash from the SBI, Mangaldai branch and then riding on a bike he went to the nearby office of the IS for official purpose putting it in a hand bag . After completion of his work in the office he first placed the hand bag in the box fitted with his bike and before locking the box he turned around for a brief chat with a retired teacher. At that very moment to his utter surprise the teacher found the bag with cash missing from the box. Although police arrived quickly and began investigating, no one was taken into custody till the filing of the report.

Also Read: Assam: Poetry book composed by late Biman Bora released

Also Watch: