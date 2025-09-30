Cattle syndicate flourishing in South Kamrup despite government crackdown pledges

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The BJP-led government, soon after assuming power, had pledged to crack down on syndicates across Assam, particularly targeting the illegal cattle trade. Yet on the ground, the situation tells a different story. The cattle syndicate remains firmly entrenched, operating smoothly across several regions of the state.

According to sources, smuggling in South Kamrup is concentrated around the Gumi and Sombaria markets under Chhaygaon police station and Hatipara and Goroimari under Goroimari police station. A key operator is said to be Akram Ali of Champupar, who allegedly secures protection from local police to keep the trade active. Reports also link him to flesh trade, with his recent arrest by Paltan Bazar police.

Large-scale smuggling reportedly originates from Bagbor in Barpeta district and Bahari in Chenga constituency. Cattle are transported using mechanized boats by Akram Ali and Basher Ali of Bagmara in Goroimari to Zero Ghat under Jorshimolu police outpost. From there, the animals are shifted to their residences before being moved further through Jambari and Bamunigaon to Loharghat tea estates in six-wheeler trucks.

Another name that surfaces repeatedly is Tamiz Ali of Palasbari, who is suspected of leading a powerful network. Under his coordination, 15–16 trucks loaded with cattle reportedly move at once, escorted by Scorpio and Bolero vehicles carrying armed men for protection.

Local residents allege that instead of curbing the menace, police along the routes often maintain secret understandings with smugglers. Villagers attempting to resist the illegal movement of cattle are allegedly silenced by threats from the authorities.

Smuggling is said to peak on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, when trucks converge at Gumi, Sombaria, Hatipara, and Goroimari before the consignments are dispersed via trucks, Bolero pickups, and tempos toward Mirza, Barihat, and Rani-Patharkhama on the way to Meghalaya. From there, part of the consignment is smuggled further across the border into Bangladesh.

Smaller routes like Kulsi–Chandubi and Ukiam are also exploited, while boats from Sombaria ghat reportedly ferry cattle directly across the Brahmaputra to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Oikya Mancha South Kamrup Committee has strongly opposed the illegal syndicate, terming it a grave threat to law, order, and communal harmony. The organization has accused the administration of turning a blind eye despite repeated complaints from locals. Members of the Mancha allege that the unchecked smuggling not only violates religious sentiments but also fosters a climate of fear and criminalization in rural areas. They have demanded immediate intervention by the Chief Minister, stricter patrolling in border areas, and accountability of police officials allegedly hand-in-glove with smugglers.

The mancha has also warned that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, they would be compelled to launch public protests and mass mobilization across South Kamrup to bring an end to the flourishing cattle syndicate.

