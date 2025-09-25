Four cattle stolen from three households in Sootea, police investigate

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of four cattle heads from three households of Pathekakuri village of Nagsankar area under Sootea PS were stolen from the cow sheds on Tuesday night. According to information, one cow each of Dulal Saikia of Pathekakuri and Mahidhar Barua and two cows of Haren Bora of Kumarkuri village were stolen. The owners came to know about the thefts on Wednesday morning and registered FIRs at Sootea PS after which a team from the station visited the site.

Also Read: Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh installs cattle fan at Shree Gopal Gaushala

Also Watch: