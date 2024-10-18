CBI Begins Probe Into 41 Online Trading Scams In Assam

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially started its investigation into a series of online trading scams across Assam, with a total of 41 cases transferred to the agency.

The probe agency will begin with the high-profile case of Dipankar Barman. The central government gave the nod to go ahead with the investigation under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The CBI has dispatched three of its officers to Dibrugarh to interrogate Sumi Borah, her husband, and another prime accused, Vishal Phukan, who are currently in judicial custody.