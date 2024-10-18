CBI Begins Probe Into 41 Online Trading Scams In Assam

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially started its investigation into a series of online trading scams across Assam, with a total of 41 cases transferred to the agency.
The probe agency will begin with the high-profile case of Dipankar Barman. The central government gave the nod to go ahead with the investigation under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
The CBI has dispatched three of its officers to Dibrugarh to interrogate Sumi Borah, her husband, and another prime accused, Vishal Phukan, who are currently in judicial custody.
The investigation will cover different regions across Assam, with teams deployed to interrogate suspects and gather evidence.
In order to investigate cases registered under the banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, authorities have arrested over 65 people in connection with the scam and established 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs).
ALSO READ: Assam State Transport Corporation Buses Incur Loss; Employees Express Ire
ALSO WATCH: