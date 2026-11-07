CBSE Announces Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheets 101 Days in Advance

Guwahati: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially released the highly anticipated date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2027 academic session. In a proactive move, the board has published the final schedules 101 days before the examinations begin, a significant shift designed to give students, teachers, and schools ample preparation time.

According to the official notification issued by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, both the Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations will commence on February 16, 2027. The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 9, 2027, while the Class 12 papers will stretch until April 9, 2027. All major theory exams will be conducted in a single morning shift starting at 10:30 AM IST in pen-and-paper mode.

The extensive tracking system managed by the board has mapped out an intricate grid to avoid scheduling conflicts. "The date sheet has been prepared after considering more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that examinations of two subjects chosen by a student do not clash," the CBSE stated in its official circular.

The layout ensures adequate gaps between core papers, minimizing academic disruption for non-board classes.

Over 46.3 lakh candidates have registered for the 2027 session—comprising 26.5 lakh Class 10 students testing across 83 subjects, and 19.8 lakh Class 12 students appearing in 121 subjects. Concurrently, regular school practical exams are set to run from January 1 to February 13, 2027.

Students and educators can now access the comprehensive, subject-wise timetables and mandatory exam-day instructions directly through the official CBSE Portal.