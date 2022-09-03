Celebration of National Nutrition Month Underway

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR, Sept 2: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been celebrating the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Mah 2022 (National Nutrition Month, 2022) across the nation from September 1 until September 30. This year, the objective is to trigger Poshan Maah through Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats with a key focus on 'Woman and Health' (Mahila aur Swasthya) and 'Child and Education' (Bacha aur Shiksha).

To take the message of good nutrition and its pivotal role to every nook and corner, the celebration of the National Nutrition Month, 2022 got under way in Lakhimpur district too. The celebration of the same was launched in the district on Thursday synchronizing with the nationwide initiative. On this occasion, a ceremonial programme was organized in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office wherein District Social Welfare Officer-in charge, Mostafa Salim Ahmed conducted a Powerpoint presentation on the activities to be implemented in connection with the National Nutrition Month.

Attending the event, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan called upon the Child Development Project Officers, supervisors, Anganwadi workers to make the initiative successful. He also instructed them to render dedicated services in every month, like the Nutrition Month, for the wellbeing of the pregnant women, lactating motsher, children, adolescent girls. He strictly instructed them to take special care of the pregnant women and newborn babies to ensure their good health. He expressed zero tolerance towards any dereliction on the part of the Social Welfare officials and employees in this regard. Poshan Abhiyan District Coordinator Bishnudev Sarmah, Head of KVK, Lakhimpur Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pathak, AYUSH Nodal Officer Dr. Sashi Sonowal were among those who were present in the event. The District Social Welfare Department has undertaken various activities throughout the month of September. These intensive awareness and education activities include sensitisation drives, outreach programmes, identification drives, camps and fairs with a special focus on pregnant and lactating women, children below six years and adolescent girls, in order to realise the vision of 'Healthy India'.

Also Read: Stop Harassing Gorkha People Living in Border Areas: UGPO

Also Watch: