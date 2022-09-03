Stop Harassing Gorkha People Living in Border Areas: UGPO

A CORRESPONDENT

LUMPI, Sept 2: A team of United Gorkha People's Organization (UGPO), which surrendered recently this year visited Assam's Lumpi area along the Assam-Meghalaya border area on Friday. Suresah Ghemeray, the chairman of SUGPO and a six-member group visited Lumpi.

During his visit, he said, "We laid down our arms on January 27 of this year and after that we visited different places where our people have been living helplessly in Assam. So we are bound to protect our people and place. In the Lumpi area, before Independence, since 1920, Gorkha people been living in this area. After independence, in 1972 several people got harassed and they had to leave our place and run to some other places in Assam. The Gorkhas were living in Assam then and were getting harassed. The problems of Gorkhas are still unsolved. I appeal the government to develop the area as soon as possible. The administrative power including police should also be increased." He further added, "UGPO always stands with the Gorkha people."

Ghemeray also requested the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to develop the Lumpi area in the tourism sector and other sectors, because there are lots of potentials which can develop our State too. Around five thousand Gorkha community people are living in the Lumpi area including Lower Lumpi, Upper Lumpi, Harshnagar, Makoibari etc. Both Assam and Meghalaya Chief Ministers recently have decided to settle the long pending border dispute in the second phase which include Karbi Anglong parts too.

