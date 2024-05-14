Centenary celebration of ‘Bibar Laisi’ organized at Kokrajhar Government College

KOKRAJHAR: The centenary celebration of ‘Bibar Laisi’, the first Bodo journal was organized by Kokrajhar Government College at the Mahini Mahan Brahma Hall at the premises of the College here on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Kokrajhar Government College to mark the 100 years of the Bodo journal. “Bibar Laisi” was published in 1924 with Satish Chandra Basumatary, the imminent writer and social thinker as its first editor. It was published by the then Bodo Students’ Union, known as the Bodo Chatro Sonmilan in 1924. It was published in eight volumes. The era from 1920 to 1937 is called “Bibar Muga” in Bodo literature.

Cabinet Minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) president Dr. Surath Narzary, former secretary of Sahitya Akademi, Kolkata region, Ram Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Sahitya Akademi award winner, Gobinda Boro, Krishna Gopal Basumatary, Director of UN Academy, Kokrajhar, Principal of Kokrajhar Government College, Dr. Dimacha Dwibrang Mwchahary were present on the occasion.

Minister Brahma also unveiled a souvenir ‘Thaijiri’ on the occasion. He said that the “Bibar Laisi” was regarded as the first journal in the Bodo language, which is a torch bearer of the Bodo literature. He recalled the contributions of leading persons who were prominently involved while its publication. “Today, I am very much happy to be part of the centenary celebrations of “Bibar Laisi”. The first Bodo journal has completed 100 years. I am happy to inaugurate the souvenir commemorating the day,” Brahma added.

