All Bodo Students’ Union decides to provide counselling to students in kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: To offer more opportunities to the students, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has decided to provide carrier counselling and motivational camps in different fields and to facilitate guidance to the students pursuing higher degrees.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro said the student body was dedicated for the students’ community to give them proper guidance for higher education and choosing careers. He said as per resolution adopted in the last Golaghat session of the ABSU, they have decided to invite at least 200 students each from every district and sub divisions to provide career counselling and motivation in their field of interest. He also said for students pursuing civil service examinations, ABSU had already approached Beacon Coaching centre of New Delhi to assist support in the counselling for the intending students in civil services. He further said the Bodo civil servants who are in service will also be brought to the counselling to give proper guidance to the students.

Boro said ABSU will be looking forward to organize motivation camps for the students who want to get admission in engineering, medical, management and other professional institutions. He said there had been at least 3-4 lakh Bodo unemployed youths in BTC for whom ABSU will take initiative to impart training, skill and guidance through experts of different fields to economically sustain them with entrepreneurship programmes. He also said financial institutions would be involved to facilitate the unemployed entrepreneurs to make them self sustained. He further said ABSU will take initiatives for the school drop out students and give them career counselling. The meeting with the teachers, students and the guardians are the continuous process of ABSU to solve their respective problems and take grievances, he said adding that the students’ union will take all necessary measures for the students and the teachers as well.

Also Read: Assam: Herd of wild elephants creating terror among villagers

Also Watch: