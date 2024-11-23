Central Bureau of Communication Organizes Photo Exhibition at Silchar Book Fair 2024

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Field Office Silchar, successfully organized a two-day photo exhibition at the Silchar Book Fair 2024, showcasing vital government initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyan, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, and Swachhta Hi Seva. The exhibition, which took place from November 20 to November 21, drew widespread attention and participation from students and visitors alike.

The photo exhibition featured an array of informative displays designed to raise awareness about these important government schemes, while also encouraging students to engage in fun and interactive activities. The event included a variety of games and learning activities aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of the themes of nutrition, tribal pride, and cleanliness.

A total of five book stalls participated in the book fair, including the Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, along with other government departments, providing visitors with a wealth of informative material. The fair also hosted several interactive sessions and activities, aimed at fostering learning and awareness.

The ongoing Silchar Book Fair, which began on November 20, is scheduled to continue until December 1, offering an exciting lineup of cultural events, educational exhibitions, and discussions designed to engage visitors and enhance their knowledge of government programmes and initiatives.

Also Read: Assam: 26th edition of Diocesan Youth Convention begins in Karbi Anglong

Also watch: