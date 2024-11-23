Assam: 26th edition of Diocesan Youth Convention begins in Karbi Anglong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Dongkamukam: The 26th edition of Diocesan Youth Convention was kick started on Friday at Satgaon Mary Help of Christians Church, Satgaon Parish, West Karbi Anglong. Organised by Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Diphu Diocese, it will conclude on November 24 with the theme, “Those who hope in the lord will run and not grow weary: Isaiah 40:31.”

In keynote address chief guest Fr Sebastian Kuruchial Provincial of Guwahati Province and Fr John Timung Vicar General of Diphu Diocese mentioned the convention as “Unity in diversity”.

“The convention is represented by all colours and creeds of the diocese in one plateform with one of the foremost agenda that is “Unity in glorifying God our Heavenly Father”. Life is a race with full of challenges for God’s purposes, till the last breath but one who has faith in Him will never feel weary. Both finally thanked the organisers for organizing big event.

Earlier, the Provincial inaugurated the Mount Calvary made infront of presbytery followed by inauguration of Selfi Point by Fr Bivan Rodrigues Mukhim, Vice Provincial Guwahati Province which was followed by the inauguration of exhibition stall by Fr Pradip Ekka. It was followed by blessing in convention hall by Fr Albert Thyrniang Parish Priest of Satgaon. The welcome address was given by Fr Jonathan Teron.

Till the filing of this report over 800 delegates registered from different Parishes of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Fr John Timung Vicar General of Diphu, Fr Joseph Teron, Fr Rajib Lakra, Fr Nicholas Terang and many priest and Sisters along President ICYM Core Committee Jameson Teron, GS ICYM Core Committee Birlong Tisso and others.

