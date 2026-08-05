Centre committed to Northeast's development: BJP leader Phani Sharma

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Senior Assam BJP leader, veteran RSS functionary and Haryana BJP State Organising Secretary Phani Sharma said the Centre's approach towards the Northeast has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, with the BJP-led government prioritising the region's development through investments in roads, railways and air connectivity.

In an interview, Sharma said the Northeast is now better integrated with the rest of the country, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision by promoting the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' and showcasing its potential globally.

He highlighted the achievements of sportspersons such as Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das and paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg for enhancing Assam's identity. On Assam's recent floods, Sharma said the disaster should not be seen solely as a natural phenomenon, suggesting that man-made factors may also have contributed. He called for scientific studies into the causes, noting that areas like Nazira, which rarely witness severe floods, were badly affected this year.

Referring to Guwahati's recurring artificial floods, Sharma blamed unplanned urbanisation, environmental degradation and poor civic practices, urging expert studies and greater public awareness on environmental protection and sanitation.

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