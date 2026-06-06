Assam News

Centre empowers Coal India Limited (CIL) to curb illegal mining and coal theft

In a significant step to strengthen action against illegal mining, coal theft, and unauthorised transportation of minerals, the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has empowered designated executives and security personnel of Coal India Limited (CIL),
Coal India Limited
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TINSUKIA: In a significant step to strengthen action against illegal mining, coal theft, and unauthorised transportation of minerals, the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has empowered designated executives and security personnel of Coal India Limited (CIL), including North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), under Sections 22, 23B and 24 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The agency will assist in detecting, preventing, and reporting offences related to illegal mining, unlawful extraction of coal and unauthorised transportation of minerals.

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Illegal mining
Coal India Limited
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