Centre reviews progress on Bodo Peace Accord, pushes key constitutional, ST status demands

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: For speedy and complete implementation of the remaining clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020 (BTR Accord), a detailed discussion was held on Wednesday evening at Kartavya Bhavan, the Ministry of Home Affairs office in New Delhi.

The review meeting was chaired by Niraj Bansod, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in charge of Northeast India.

The main agenda of the meeting included passing of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill and Article 280 in the upcoming winter session of Parliament in December, ST status for Bodos in Karbi Anglong, including Bodos as ST in the upcoming General Census, granting full form to BKWAC and releasing funds from the Centre, inclusion of villages in BTR, withdrawal of cases of the NDFB and speedy release of all those detained in CBI cases including founder president Ranjan Daimary, providing financial assistance to victim families, development of BTR and BKWAC with special package funds, and special recruitment for Bodo youths in Army, Police, para-military forces, etc.

Also Read: UBPO Slams Non-Implementation of BTR Accord Clause 6.1, Seeks ST(H) Status for Bodos in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao