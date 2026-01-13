Chain snatcher arrested after daylight robbery in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The reign of terror unleashed by chain snatchers in Nagaon town and its surrounding areas continues unabated. Another incident of chain snatching in broad daylight was reported here on Monday, where a woman was robbed of her gold chain on the Shivanagar-Kolongpar road. According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 1 pm when Nijara Saikia, a retired employee, was walking home with a companion. Two unidentified miscreants on a motorbike swooped in and snatched the gold chain from her neck, fleeing the scene immediately.

