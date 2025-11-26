Chalo Loku festival celebrated with grand fervour in Arunachal’s Khonsa

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The picturesque town of Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district came alive with traditional fervour and vibrant celebrations as the Chalo Loku festival, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most colourful harvest festivals, was observed with great enthusiasm on Tuesday at the scenic Loku ground nestled among rolling hills.

The three-day festival, which marks the culmination of the paddy harvesting season and heralds the beginning of new Jhum cultivation, drew participation from tribal cultural troupes representing Kheti, Hukan, and Chasa villages. Adorned in their resplendent traditional attire, performers captivated audiences with lively folk dances that showcased the vibrant cultural rituals, customs, and traditions of the Nocte community.

The festival’s appeal extended beyond state borders, attracting over 100 foreign tourists who witnessed the rich cultural tapestry of northeastern India. Among the distinguished guests were Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Borduria-Bogapani constituency MLA Wanglin Lowangdong.

