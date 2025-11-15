ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders Following Joint Operation in Arunachal’s Tirap

Itanagar: In a coordinated joint operation, the Assam Rifles, along with the Tirap Police and the Assam Police facilitated the surrender of an active ULFA-I cadre in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

The operation was carried out in the General Area Noglo Village following precise intelligence provided by 4 Det ECIB and corroborated through technical inputs from 36 LIC regarding the presence and movement of the insurgent.

The joint team successfully persuaded ‘SS Pvt’ Kamal Akhun alias Vikas Mohanta (23), a member of the banned militant group to lay down arms and return to the mainstream. Kamal Akhun deposited one 7.65 Pistol, one Magazine, and six 7.65 live rounds during the surrender.

The surrendered cadre along with the recovered weapon and ammunition has been transferred to Tirap Police for necessary legal processes and rehabilitation in accordance with established protocols.

The successful operation underscores the effective cooperation between the Assam Police, Tirap Police and the Assam Rifles, and highlights the ongoing efforts to encourage insurgents to abandon violence and rejoin society.

Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with state authorities to strengthen peace in Arunachal Pradesh.