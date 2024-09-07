Motorized spinning machines distributed in Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong Districts

NAGAON: A training programme focused on Eri culture-based innovative entrepreneurship was organized, marking a significant step towards empowering rural Eri farmers in the Nagaon, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong districts. The event was organized by the Department of Zoology at Nowgong College (Autonomous), presently upgraded to Nagaon University, with sponsorship from the DST, Government of India, through the STI Hub in association with NSS unit of the college.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, a noted champion entrepreneur, promoter of Northeast festival and Rongali Bihu, attended the event as the key resource person. The proceedings of the event was initiated by Dr Bhuban Ch Chetia, programme officer, NSS unit while Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, incharge principal of Nowgong College welcomed the guests and other participants present in the event.

While addressing the occasion, the key resource person Mahanta shared his extensive knowledge and experience with the attendees, providing valuable insights into various marketing strategies and entrepreneurial approaches. He mentioned the expanding market of traditional textile of NE India and motivated participants to be a part of this expanding market. His interaction with the participants was both inspiring and informative, equipping them with essential tools for success in the silk industry. The training session aimed to enhance the skills of rural eri farmers in motorized spinning and natural dyeing techniques for Eri silk, a valuable local resource. Over 50 rural Eri farmers actively participated in the programme, benefiting from hands-on experience and expert guidance. In addition to the practical training, the programme featured the distribution of motorized spinning machines to the participants. This initiative will boost silk production in the region by improving efficiency and productivity. The event also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 30 NSS volunteers from Nowgong College.

