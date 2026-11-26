Guwahati: Charaideo Police arrested three individuals, including alleged mastermind Debashish Saikia, in connection with a ₹70 lakh online fraud case on Thursday, November 26. The arrests followed coordinated raids across Guwahati, Bajali and Golaghat as part of an investigation registered at Mathurapur Police Station in Sonari, Assam.

The accused have been identified as Debashish Saikia, Bicky Das and Nirmal Kalita.

Police identified Saikia as the alleged mastermind behind the fraud, while Das and Kalita were arrested as co-accused in the case.

The arrests followed an operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aryan Nath. The three individuals were taken into custody for interrogation as investigators continued examining the case.

The investigation led to coordinated raids across three locations: Guwahati, Bajali and Golaghat. The case is registered at Mathurapur Police Station in Sonari, under Charaideo district, Assam.

The arrests followed an investigation into a cyber fraud complaint registered at Mathurapur Police Station under Case No. 35/2026.

The alleged mastermind, Debashish Saikia, had evaded capture by hiding in Kolkata. He was also reported to have frequently changed his mobile numbers, making efforts to trace him more difficult.

As such the investigation eventually led to the multi-district police operation and the arrest of the three accused. The alleged ₹70 lakh fraud amount remains the central focus of the investigation.

The three arrested individuals have been taken into custody for interrogation. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the financial trail associated with the alleged fraud.

Investigators are also working to identify whether additional individuals were involved in the operation.

Further questioning of Saikia, Das and Kalita is expected to help investigators examine the suspected financial transactions and establish the respective roles of the accused.