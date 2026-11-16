Charaideo Road Accident: 21 Injured, 12 Critical After Tata Ace Crashes Into Electric Pole

Charaideo: At least 21 people were injured after a Tata Ace goods vehicle carrying passengers in its open cargo compartment crashed into a roadside electric pole at Barhat in Sonari, Assam's Charaideo district, on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Twelve injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition and referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, following the accident.

The accident occurred at Barhat in Sonari, Charaideo district, on Monday, November 16. A Tata Ace commercial goods vehicle carrying passengers in its open cargo bay reportedly lost control before crashing into a roadside electric pole.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting members of a wedding party, locally known as borjatri. The passengers were travelling in the vehicle's open cargo compartment rather than a designated passenger section.

The crash injured 21 people, according to the supplied incident information. However, the precise circumstances that caused the driver to lose control have not been established in the available reporting.

All 21 injured passengers were initially admitted to Rajapukhuri District Civil Hospital in Charaideo for medical treatment.

Twelve patients were reported to be in critical condition and referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

However, some local broadcast reports have cited a higher transfer figure of up to 16 patients. The difference in the reported numbers has not been independently reconciled in the available information.

The reported figures therefore distinguish between the 12 critical patients identified in the primary incident details and the higher transfer count cited by some broadcasts.

Reports indicate that the Tata Ace was transporting wedding guests in its open cargo compartment.

The reported use of a commercial goods carrier to transport members of a wedding party raises questions about passenger safety and compliance with vehicle regulations.

However, the available information does not include an official police statement confirming specific violations or identifying any charges arising from the incident.

Charaideo District Police are the investigating authority for the accident, while emergency response and medical teams have been involved in handling the injured passengers.

No verified verbatim statements from police officials, district administrators or medical authorities were available in the supplied reporting as of Monday afternoon.

Consequently, no official quotation or definitive explanation of the cause of the crash has been included in this report.

Further details about the circumstances of the accident and any action taken by the authorities remain subject to official confirmation.

The Charaideo accident comes three days after a November 13 minibus-truck collision near Kaziranga that reportedly killed more than 20 people.

The proximity of the two incidents has renewed scrutiny of road safety enforcement across Assam.

Both incidents have drawn attention to the risks associated with road transport and the need for effective safety enforcement.

The latest crash has also raised concerns about the transportation of wedding guests in goods vehicles, particularly when passengers travel in open cargo compartments.