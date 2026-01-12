Charaideo undergoing revival under Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma: MLA Dharmeswar Konwar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Dharmeswar Konwar, MLA of Sonari Assembly constituency in Charaideo district, has attributed the development of the constituency to the initiatives of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. In an exclusive interview, Konwar highlighted the revival of the historic Charaideo Maidams and the approval for the establishment of Su-Ka-Pha University as key achievements.

Konwar, who transitioned from a 26-year-long teaching career to politics, credited the BJP government’s leadership for the development. “Charaideo has been revitalized under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiative — it has got a university,” he said. The former teacher and current MLA praised the Chief Minister’s attitude and governance. He mentioned the organizational strength of the party and the development work of the government and expressed confidence that the BJP would win more votes in the 2026 election.

The MLA highlighted the recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Bishwa Sarma for placing Assam on the world map. He also discussed the establishment of Su-Ka-Pha University, saying that the proposal was approved by the state cabinet and received clearance from Delhi.

