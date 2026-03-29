Charan Boro Emerges Frontrunner in Mazbat Assembly Seat as BPF Gains Massive Public Support

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The electoral battle in the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency has intensified with candidates from BPF, Congress, UPPL, and Jai Bharat in the fray. However, BPF candidate Charan Boro has emerged as a clear frontrunner, with strong public support visible across the constituency.

Campaign events across Mazbat have witnessed large turnouts, with slogans of 'Charan Boro Zindabad' dominating the atmosphere. Notably, around 5,000 people, including nearly 2,000 UPPL workers, joined the BPF in March, boosting the party's position.

While Congress candidate Narayan Adhikari, UPPL's Rabindra Basumatary, and JMM's Preeti Rekha Barlay are also in the contest, they are yet to match the momentum of the BPF.

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