BJP, BPF Hold Joint Rally in Udalguri as Candidates File Nominations

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 nomination process reached a high-energy conclusion in Udalguri district on Monday, as BJP and BPF candidates filed their papers for multiple constituencies amid a large joint rally and a colourful procession to the District Commissioner's office.
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Ahead of the nomination filings, the BJP and BPF parties organised a joint rally in Udalguri, drawing thousands of supporters in a show of NDA alliance solidarity. A procession was then taken out to the DC's office, with party flags and slogans marking the occasion.
Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and BTC Executive Member Lwmsrao Daimary were present throughout, lending significant political weight to the proceedings.
BJP candidate Bikan Chandra Deka submitted his nomination papers for the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency, accompanied by a large gathering of supporters.
Former Kalaigaon MLA and BPF candidate Maheswar Boro filed his nomination for the No. 45 Bhergaon Legislative Assembly Constituency at the respective returning officer's office in Udalguri.
Both candidates were accompanied by Speaker Biswajit Daimary and BTC EM Lwmsrao Daimary during the filing process.
Two other candidates also submitted their papers on the final day of nomination filing in the district.
Nerswn Boro of the UPPL filed his nomination for the No. 46 Bhergaon Legislative Assembly Constituency, while Congress candidate Rohit Pariga submitted his papers for the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency.