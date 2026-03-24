BJP, BPF Hold Joint Rally in Udalguri as Candidates File Nominations

Ahead of the nomination filings, the BJP and BPF parties organised a joint rally in Udalguri, drawing thousands of supporters in a show of NDA alliance solidarity. A procession was then taken out to the DC's office, with party flags and slogans marking the occasion.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and BTC Executive Member Lwmsrao Daimary were present throughout, lending significant political weight to the proceedings.