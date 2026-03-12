Basistha Police Arrest Three Barpeta Men for Lokhra Shop Theft, Brass and Bell Metal Items Stolen

Basistha Police have arrested three men from Barpeta district in connection with a theft at a shop in the Lokhra area of Guwahati that took place on March 8.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nitul Ali of Sarthebari, Jitu Ali alias Saru of Bhella, and Mirajul Ali. All three were apprehended during a targeted police operation carried out in Barpeta.

According to police sources, the trio allegedly broke into a shop in Lokhra and stole several brass and bell metal items during the incident.

