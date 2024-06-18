Chengamari Meritorious Students Felicitated by Assam Sahitya Sabha for HSLC and HS Exam Achievements

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of 31 meritorious students who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with good marks and have brought laurels to the greater Chengamari area were felicitated in a public meeting convened by the Chaengamri branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha on Monday.

The public felicitation was undertaken at the conference hall of Diplonga ME School premises with Shailendra Saikia, president of the literary organization in the chair. The programme was inaugurated by Arun Bordoloi which was graced by Dr Ranjan Gogoi as a distinguished guest. The programme was attended by Ghanashyam Kalita, Mahim Hatibarua, Premananda Das, Satyendra Kr Bora, Debajit Saikia, Bakul Sut besides other dignitaries. The meritorious students were felicitated with citations, gamosa and a packet of books. Addressing the session, Dr Gogoi asked the students to be sincere, systematic and regular in their works. The meeting was also addressed by Haren Pator, Rupam Saikia, Pallabika Saikia and Bharat Kalita. All the proceedings of the programme were conducted by Biswajit Sut, secretary of the branch committee.

