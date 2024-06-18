Assam Football Referee Santanu Gogoi Seeks Financial Assistance for Urgent Medical Treatment

DEMOW: Santanu Gogoi (44), son of Indumoni Gogoi, a popular Football player and an inhabitant of Bahuwabari Gaon near Demow is suffering from a serious medical condition. Santanu Gogoi is also a member of Assam Football Referee Association.

According to the information received, Santanu Gogoi received treatment in Dibrugarh and then in Guwahati. The doctors said that for Santanu Gogoi’s treatment, an operation is required for which needs a large amount of money. Moreover, Santanu Gogoi is not financially sound and seeks financial assistance. If anybody wants to help Santanu Gogoi then they contact this mobile number 8638044064. Santanu Gogoi was taken to Mumbai Tata Memorial on Monday for better treatment. A WhatsApp Group named Help Foundation is also been opened and one can contact Aurobinda Dey, Demow Chariali, phone number 9678037314 for helping him.

